The runners set off at the start of the Druridge Bay parkrun on Sunday.

Each runner ran one lap of the road that runs inside the race track so made for a nice fast race.

Diana Weightman ran the first leg in 12.16 mins, Lisa Baston the second leg in 11.03 mins and bringing the team home was Rob Andrew in 9.17 mins.

Sunshine and balmy weather (for November in the Cheviots anyway!) greeted the Alnwick Harriers at this years Trail Outlaws Wooler Half Marathon.

A slightly adjusted route from previous years required the runners to traverse the road (instead of the woods) from the start point at the youth hostel up to Wooler Common. Once on the common the course reverted to the usual route incorporating the utterly brutal climb just after the checkpoint through the foothills of “Yeavering Hell.”

A spectacular run from Rosie Davison landed her a place on the podium in second – finishing in 2:14. There was also an impressive category win for Karen Mather (1st F60, 13th female, 2:29).

Oodles of enthusiastic Alnwick Harriers braved the cold and wet to take on the last eligible Parkruns of the 2022 Grand Prix season at The Pastures and Druridge Bay.

Keith Geldert (21.07) was first Harrier across the line down at The Pastures, followed in by Jasmine Friend (22.08), Tony Jackson (23.22), Alice Tetley-Paul (25.24), Fiona Nicholls (26.15) and David Henderson (26.22).

Ten miles down the road at Druridge there was a right old ding-dong between Liam McDonogh, Nick Biggers and Jim Allan, with only four seconds separating all three. Nick posted a 5K personal best (18.07) to finish in fifth place overall and just one second behind Jim, who ran the second fastest M50 time at Druridge Bay (Alnwick Harrier Phil Hemsley is the only person to have ever run faster in that age-group). However, bragging rights on the day go to Liam (JM11-14), who finished an impressive third in a time of 18.03.

