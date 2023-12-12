Following outstanding performances, Alnwick Harriers Liam McDonogh and siblings Emilia and Finley Waugh picked up championship medals at the North East of England regional cross country running championships at Temple Park, South Shields, on Saturday.

Liam McDonogh, Finley and Emilia Waugh with their medals. Picture: Joe Waugh

The 19-strong junior Alnwick Harriers team, led by coach Mike Telfer, started the wet, muddy and windy day strongly with 10-year-old Finley racing in the male U11 event, where he came second, the fourth race in a row were he has finished as runner-up to Noah Penfold of North Shields Poly.

Emilia, 12, took the bronze medal in the girls’ U13 race with a strong performance. She was never out of the top three from the start. Her run earned her auto-selection for the North East team for the UK Athletics inter-counties championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race winner, Olivia Murphy of Birtley, is the UK number one for U13 girls over 1,500m in 2023.

Emilia was supported by Alicia Purvis, who came 23rd, and Tilly Wilson, who was 27th on her Harriers debut. Alnwick missed the bronze medal in the team race by just three points.

Issy Oldfield had an encouraging championship debut, placing seventh in the U15 girls race after starting strongly with the eventual winners, a run that bodes well for the future.

Alastair Johnston in the U13 race and Jack Price in the U17 race both came ninth with impressive runs in increasingly heavy conditions as the day went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issy, Alastair and Jack remain in contention for the UK Athletics inter-counties as well.

The run of the day came from Liam. Bravely taking the race on strongly from the off, Liam showed he was all class and thoroughly deserved his bronze medal, finishing only 20 seconds behind the winning Morpeth runner, Elliot Kelso.

Liam made it look easy despite heavy mud and a river running through the course, which the U17 race tackled twice.

His run secured him inter-counties selection too.

Honourable mentions must also go to Luca Wilson and Andrew Batley, who helped the U13 boys to fifth place. Likewise Maria Moore and Aimee McDonogh, who contributed to the same outcome for the U15 girls.