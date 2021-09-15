Alnwick Harriers in Great North Run
Eighteen Alnwick Harriers were among the 57,000 people who took part in the 40th staging of The Great North Run last weekend.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and organisers changed the route to aid social distancing.
Starting and finishing in Newcastle, the new route crossed the Tyne Bridge twice and made its way through Newcastle city centre before finishing on the Great North Road.
In near perfect conditions, first back for the club was Steve Patterson in a fantastic time of 01:28:55
First female was Lisa Baston in a superb 01:35:28.
Results:
650 Steve Patterson 01:28:55; 1350 Jon Archer 01:34:48; 1444 Lisa Baston 01:35:28; 2171 Jo Powell 01:39:15; 2614 Rosie Davison 01:41:20; 4750 Lee Hope 01:48:16; 5806 Mark Douglas 01:50:48; 6127 Philip Lee 01:51:40; 6732 Karen Leeson 01:53:08; 7949 Renay Cunningham 01:55:47; 13144 Caro Fentiman 02:07:44; 13522 Louise Callaghan 02:08:40; 15582 George Williams 02:13:30; 17534 Jennifer Knight 02:18:17; 19916 David Hindmarsh 02:24:48; 22523 Tess Allan 02:32:56; 23105 Linda Patterson 02:35:11.