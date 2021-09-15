Alnwick Harriers in Great North Run

Harriers Karen Leeson and Jo Powell with their GNR medals.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and organisers changed the route to aid social distancing.

Starting and finishing in Newcastle, the new route crossed the Tyne Bridge twice and made its way through Newcastle city centre before finishing on the Great North Road.

In near perfect conditions, first back for the club was Steve Patterson in a fantastic time of 01:28:55

First female was Lisa Baston in a superb 01:35:28.

Results: