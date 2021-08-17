Alnwick Harriers compete in Quayside 5k

Alnwick harriers on the Newcastle Quayside.

Nearly 600 runners took part in this popular race that had an exciting finish crossing over the Millennium bridge onto the Gateshead quayside.

Well organised by Gateshead Harriers the race was split into an A and B race. The A race required a sub 20 minutes entry standard which attracted 186 runners including Alnwick Harriers Dave Richardson and James Carragher.

Dave scorched round the out and back loop in a fantastic time of 15.35 claiming a superb 9th place.

James ran a brilliant race finishing in 20.03.

Five Alnwick Harriers took part in the B race and first back for the club was Lisa Baston finishing in overall 36 th place out of 381 runners and 8 th placed female. Lisa was thrilled to bag a PB of 20.39 !

Next came Jo Powell in a time of 21.44 closely followed by Phillip Lee in 22.22. Karen Leeson was also delighted to run a 5K PB in 24.40.

Just a few seconds later and fresh from a days work close-by came Ian Atherton in 24.59. Well done all on such solid performances.

Results:

A Race - 9 Dave Richardson 15.35 (3rd V35); 173 James Carragher 20.03 (6th U20).

B Race – 36 Lisa Baston 20.39 (3rd V35); 81 Jo Powell 21.44 ( 2nd V45); 111 Phillip Lee 22.22; 176 Karen Leeson 24.40; 192 Ian Atherton 24.59.

Morpeth 10k

The popular Morpeth 10k road race will take place on Sunday, September 5, organisers Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club have announced.

The race, which was postponed in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, usually takes place on a weekday evening in August.

However, following delays securing the necessary approvals for the event to take place, the race has now been scheduled for Sunday, September 5, at 11am.

The race will follow the traditional two-lap course around Tranwell and Tranwell Woods to the west of Morpeth town centre.

Entry costs from £18 and is available in advance at online at Race Best, via the link from the club website or on the day (£4 extra).

There will be a generous prize list, with awards for the first five men and first five women, team prizes and five year age category prizes. In addition there is a £100 prize for anyone able to beat the existing course records of 29mins14secs (men) and 34mins 46secs (women).

Medals

Alnwick sisters Talia and Leila Thompson had another successful weekend of throwing when they travelled to Hull for the Northern Track and Field championships.

On Saturday, Talia was first up on hammer, throwing a good set to come away with a new PB of 33.70. In the shot she finished a very respectable fifth against some brilliant throwers.

Leila competed in the Javelin. She had some wind and a bit of rain to contend with but she finished her set of throws in third to win a bronze medal.

Then on Sunday, the second half of the competition, Leila was in the shot, where in a very tight competition, with only 12cm between the top three, she finished second and won a silver medal.