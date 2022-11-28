Alnwick Harriers who contested the Carlisle to Brampton 10k last weekend.

It was the 70th anniversary of the event and as the rain clouds dried up, the sun came out and shone brightly on the 700+ runners who enjoyed the first few miles of downhill before the undulations started!

At the end of the race the runners were rewarded with a fast downhill sprint to the finish line on the bridge over the River Eden.

Jim Allan was first Alnwick Harrier home in 59:28, followed closely by Rob Andrew in 01:02:33 who finished 3rd V55. Jo Powell finished strong in 01:13:19 just missing out on a V45 category place, with Tess Allan finishing in 01:38:18.

The Staley 10k and half marathon was run in cold and wet conditions. The torrential rain overnight meant some of the trail was ankle deep in mud and trail shoes were not grippy enough to keep everyone on their feet.

With about 350m of climbing on the half marathon and 175m on the 10k, conditions were so bad the route had to be changed slightly with the bit added on being after the golf course so making it even longer from seeing the finish line until you actually got there.

Both races started at the same time and followed the same first 4k before the HM runners were diverted off for 11k along the tops of the fells, before rejoining the 10k route for the quagmire that was the last 6k.

Ruth Doctor and Mary Plumley were amongst the 208 who did the reasonably sensible 10k whilst Simon Tibbitts, Tracey Sample and Justine Norman joined the 130 runners doing the half.

Bacon butties were a welcome respite at the finish line.

