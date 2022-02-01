Alnwick Harriers compete in beach runs

Some of the Alnwick Harriers at the beach run.

On Sunday, Druridge Bay played host to these scenic trail races and Alnwick Harriers put in some strong performances.

First placed lady overall in the popular 10k attracting 224 runners was Alnwick’s Jo Gascoigne-Owens! Jo sailed round at an incredible trail run speed finishing in 44.35, bagging 12th place.

Next for the club, and third placed female overall, was Jo Powell in 47:57, closely followed by Tony Jackson in 48:24 and Carole Page in 49:12.

Returning to racing after some time off due to an injury Diana Weightman thoroughly enjoyed the trail route including the vast, sweeping stretch along the beach, finishing in 52:22. Tracey Sample (55:29) finished well recovering from a leg injury sustained at a very wintry fell race earlier in the month !

Four Alnwick Harriers successfully completed the half marathon trail race.

Keith Geldert, who joined the club in the summer of last year after moving up from the Yorkshire Dales, was the first of the quartet home in a superb time of 1:41:58 finishing in 30th place overall out of 170 starters. Shortly after came Stephen Cowell (1:49:47) putting in a strong performance.