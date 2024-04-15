Alnwick Harrier Emilia Waugh picked to represent North East at Saturday's Mini London Marathon

Emilia Waugh has been selected to run in Saturday's Mini London Marathon. Picture: Joe Waugh

Emilia, 12, has had a incredibly consistent five months racing in the U13 girls, taking third at the North East cross country championships, third at the Northumberland Schools championships, finishing as the second North East athlete at the Northern championships, fourth North East athlete at the UK championships and second Northumberland athlete at the English Schools championships. That consistency has been rewarded with selection at the most prestigious junior road running race in the UK.

Dad Joe explained: “The best eight in Northumberland go to English Schools. The best eight in the North East go to UK inter-counties, but only six go to London. Selection is based on your consistency over a whole winter. It’s the hardest event to qualify for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She’s done incredibly well to be selected. She’s worked with absolute determination, and she deserves it.”

The Mini London Marathon has been contested by and won by the who’s who of British running and triathlon, with a roll call including multiple world and Olympic champions, most famously Sir Mo Farah.

Emilia, then aged just one, watched Sir Mo run for Olympic glory from the stands in the Olympic stadium in 2012. Twelve years on she has her own shot at a championship event in the capital.

The event gives athletes a taste of the Olympic life – they travel with their team and all the athletes from every team stay in the same race hotel and attend a welcome meal together the night before.

Mum Helen, a former British international runner and triathlete, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity, a great life experience. It’ll be so exciting.

“We won’t have direct involvement, but we’ll be excited to be there in London to watch.”

The 2.6km run starts at Horse Guards Parade, goes along Birdcage Walk, Constitution Hill and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace on The Mall where nearly 50,000 people will finish the London Marathon the next day.