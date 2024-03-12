Alnwick Harrier Emilia helps North East team to bronze medal at major British championships

Emilia Waugh with the team bronze medal she helped the North East U13 girls team win. Picture: Joe Waugh

Racing for North East Counties Athletics Association, she took on a field of more than 300 of the UK’s best U13 female runners at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, in the British Athletics UK Inter Counties Championships.

Emilia earned her place in the team after taking the bronze medal individually at the North East Championship and Northumberland Schools Championships earlier in the winter.

“I told my mum and dad back in October that this was my target this winter – qualify for UK Inter Counties, be a counter (an athlete finishing in the top four of their team to count in the team competition), and, if possible, get a team medal.

“It feels amazing to have done it. I loved it,” Emilia explained.

Emilia got off to a poor start, getting blocked at the back of the field in the early stages. However, once the course opened out she passed nearly 250 girls on her way to 54th place and fourth counting athlete for the North East behind Olivia Murphy (12th), Gabrielle Pinder (16th) and Poppy Phillipson (36th).

Mum Helen, a former international cross country runner herself, said: “Let’s just say Emilia was a bit too polite off the start.

“You’ve got to have elbows out at the start of these major championship races. It’s a lesson learnt for the future.

“She ran superbly to come through as she did. She’s a very determined girl and we’re very happy for her. She works hard.”

Fellow Alnwick Harrier Liam McDonogh was also in the North East team and was running in the championships for the first time.

He was the second North East counter in the U17 boys’ race, finishing 55th and helping his team to 11th place, a superb debut on the biggest domestic stage.