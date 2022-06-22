Alnwick Ford set to stage International Horse Trials

Alnwick Ford Farm, preparing for this weekend's International.

The trials are being staged tomorrow (Friday), Saturday and Sunday, and include the second leg of the Northumberland 2* challenge, backed by AW Jenkinson Forest Products, which carries £22,000 in additional prize money.

The Northumberland CCI2* Challenge offers horse and rider combinations entering the CCI2*-S at all three venues (Belsay, Alnwick and Burgham) the opportunity to win fantastic cash bonuses.

Horse and rider combinations who achieve a top three placing in the CCI2*-S at all three events will win a £3,000 bonus.

A horse and rider combination who wins the CCI2*-S at two of the three events will win a further £7,000 bonus, so a total of £10,000.

And a horse and rider combination who wins the CCI2*-S at all three events will win a further bonus of £12,000, making an amazing total of £22,000.

This weekend’s Alnwick Ford International, situated at Alnwick Ford Farm, Longframlington, boasts dressage and show jumping in the main arena and cross country over new fences.

Some dressage events are being planned for tomorrow, but the main events are Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the open intermediate and intermediate events will be held, along with the open novice and novice.

Sunday will see the staging of further novice events.

A spokesman said: “Building on our first International in 2021, for 2022 we will make relevant adjustments as we always look to improve the tracks.

“The cross country start will again be on other side of the valley which worked well.

"Ground care and preparation of the event site will be of upmost priority with machines used for ground preparation as and where required.