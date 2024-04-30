Finley, Joe, Emilia and Helen Waugh in London.

The mini London marathon is part of the biggest weekend in British road running, taking place over the last 2.6k of the famous London Marathon course, finishing in front of Buckingham Palace on The Mall.

Emilia, 12, was part of the six-strong North East regional team that took sixth place in the U13 British Road Running championships, placing 43rd individually.

She had earned her place in the team after an impressive winter season taking in all available championship cross-country races – North East championships, Northumberland schools, Northerns, English schools and British Athletics UK inter-counties championships, in the process claiming three bronze medals – two individual and one team medal with her excellent North East colleagues at National level.

Finley, 10, is too young to gain championship selection yet, and took on the schools race over the same route later in the day.

Taking on thousands of school children from across the UK, Finley scorched round in 9:24, one of the fastest of the day, despite being up against boys aged up to 17 years old.

Mum Helen said: “It’s a real honour for Emilia to have been selected for this race. Getting in reflects her consistently great running all winter.

“She had been in the schools event last year but was determined to step up to the Championship this year. We were very proud to see her out there doing it.”

Dad Joe took on the marathon following in Emilia and Finley’s footsteps the next day, starting in Greenwich, running around the iconic London sites, eventually finishing under the same finish line arch as the children the day before in front of the palace in 2:50:33.

“It’s the best running race in Britain and a privilege to be involved as a whole family,” said Joe.

“Last year it was all four of us, I think it’ll be hard to keep us all away next year too, health and luck allowing.”