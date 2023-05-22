News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Alnwick Dolphins in the medals at prestigious regional championships

Alnwick Dolphins enjoyed record success at this year’s Swim England North East Regional Championships (NERs).

By Janet Bew
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
The young Alnwick Dolphins who competed at the North East Regional Championships. Picture: Alnwick DolphinsThe young Alnwick Dolphins who competed at the North East Regional Championships. Picture: Alnwick Dolphins
The young Alnwick Dolphins who competed at the North East Regional Championships. Picture: Alnwick Dolphins

The NERs are the pinnacle of regional swimming and cover Northumberland, Durham and all of Yorkshire.

The competition is staged over three weekends in Sunderland and Sheffield and includes the quickest swimmers from the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alnwick had seven representatives in the age group category (11 to 14-year-olds) and one in the open (15 and above) category.

Most Popular

In the highly competitive open championships in Sheffield, Megan Park competed in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

In the age group competition, Matilda Wilson was one the youngest swimmers to qualify for the 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She swam really well in both events and her 1:11:52 in the 100m freestyle was a new personal best time and club record.

In his second NERs, Andrew Batley qualified for four events – all the breaststroke swims as well as the 200m individual medley.

Tom Robinson and Felicity Oliva both represented Alnwick in the 100m backstroke, narrowly missing a place in the finals.

The rapidly improving Finn Orr had a good championship, qualifying for the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle, and setting personal best times in all events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sandy Brown, fresh off some good swims in the Scottish Nationals, qualified in a number of events, including 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200 individual medley.

He qualified for several finals, but the pinnacle of the event for him was claiming a brilliant bronze in the 200m freestyle in a superb time of 2:13:07.

The club’s final representative was Harriet Oldfield.

Harriet has been in good form of late, with her swim times leaving her among the best 14-year-olds in Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She continued this form into the NERs where she took bronze in the 100m freestyle, silver in the 50m freestyle and then, on a quite fantastic last weekend, won gold in both the 50m butterfly, by 0.01 seconds, and 100m butterfly.

These swims have left her firmly in contention for a place at the British Championships in the summer with the fastest 24 swimmers in Britain qualifying.

Alnwick ended the championships 10th in the medal table, a remarkable achievement considering they were up against big city clubs such as Leeds and Sheffield that regularly produce international swimmers.

Related topics:AlnwickSheffield