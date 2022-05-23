Alnwick Dolphins compete in NE Championships

Alnwick Dolphins, who competed in the NE Championships at Leeds and Sheffield.

Just to reach the challenging qualification times for these Championships is a huge achievement in itself and congratulations go to:

Danny Patience, Sandy Brown and Andrew Batley (aged 11-12 category); Harriet Oldfield (aged 13); Lola Smith (aged 14); Ed Brown and Megan park (Youth); and Ollie Thew, Gregor Batley and Tiff Jones (Open category).

At Leeds, Danny qualified in eight events and did extremely well to qualify for two finals while still only 11 at the lower end of the age category. He placed 7th in the 100m Backstroke in 1:18.81 - a PB and club long course record time - and 7th in the 200m Backstroke in a PB time of 2:48.48. He is now ranked 4th in the UK (aged 11 category) for these events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandy qualified in three events in the age 11/12 category. He was a finalist in two events - the 50 Freestyle, placing 6th in a PB of 30.77 and the 100 Freestyle placing 7th in a PB of 1:07.80.

Harriet qualified in six events in the age 13 category. Her best performance came in the 50 Breaststroke heats where she achieved a fantastic PB and club long course record of 39.23 making her the 14th fastest entrant.

Andrew qualified in three events in the age 11/12 category. He still has a year to go in this age category which bodes well for next year's championships. His best perfomance came in the 50m Breaststroke heats where he achieved a new long course PB of 45.24.

Lola qualified for the highly competative age 14 girls 200 Breaststroke event, swimming an excellent long course time of 3:04.93.

At Sheffield, in the senior championships, Tiff Jones came 14th in the 200m fly (2.39.68); Ollie Thew was 23rd in the 200m breaststroke (2.44.72) and Gregor Batley was 17th in the 200m fly with a PB of 2.20.82.

In the Youth category Ed Brown stormed to the final in the 400m freestyle placing 7th in a PB of 4.29.49. He also came 13th in the 200m freestyle, 19th in the 100m freestyle and 24th in the 50m freestyle smashing his PBs in all three swims.