Emilia Waugh won a bronze medal at the weekend.

Alnwick Dolphin Emilia Waugh produced an excellent performance to take the bronze medal and secure English National Championship qualification at the combined Northern regions and counties open water swimming championships in Sale on Saturday.

The 13-year-old covered the multi-lap 2,000m lake swim in 29:53 to pick up the bronze medal in the Northumberland and Durham county championship race.

This impressive result completes a truly unprecedented set of championship medals for the Duchess’s Community High School pupil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last nine months, Emilia has competed in the British triathlon championships, helping the team take the gold medal, and the British Athletics UK inter-counties cross country running championships, taking team bronze.

As an individual, she has also taken bronze medals at the Scottish triathlon championships, North East cross country championships, Northumberland schools cross country championships and now the Northumberland and Durham swimming championships. Six championship medals in just nine months.

Emilia has also raced for Northumberland Schools at the English schools cross country championships and represented the North East region at the British road running championships at the mini London marathon in April.

The English swimming championship will be her fifth national championship in her third different sport in under a year, a truly outstanding feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia said: “This result was a real surprise. I did not expect this at all.

“Being used to open water swimming is an advantage and over the last few years I’ve trained in open water nearly 100 times, as well as all my other training. It helped me.

“The water in Manchester wasn’t as cold as I’m used to here, which was nice! I loved it.”

Emilia’s team mate Jamie Hodson also had a strong swim on Saturday, placing fourth in the championships for his age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia would like to thank Alnwick Dolphins, especially coaches Katy Batley and Ross Wilson.