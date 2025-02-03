Alnwick & District Sports Council gets ready to hand out annual awards

Gill Castle is the guest speaker at the Alnwick and District Sports Council Awards. Picture: Bill Batey

The Alnwick & District Sports Council Annual Sports Awards take place next week.

The ceremony will be held in the Alnwick Playhouse at 7pm on Tuesday, February 11, and will be supported by businesses and organisations from across the area.

Doors open at 6.30pm, there is no entry charge and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Bill Batey, chairman of the Sports Council, said: “Once again we have had an impressive number of nominations from a range of different sports, outlining the sporting exploits of local people, not only at the local level but also at regional, national and international levels.”

The guest of honour and speaker this year is inspirational Channel swimmer and fundraiser, Gill Castle.

In 2023, Gill, from Alnwick, became the first person with a stoma to swim the Channel.

There will be 14 awards handed out at the ceremony, including the Northumberland Gazette Sports Personality of the Year.