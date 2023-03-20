News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick boxer Cyrus Pattinson takes home belt after stunning victory

Roared on by his supporters, Alnwick welterweight Cyrus Pattinson won the biggest fight of his career in a contest described as a ‘classic’.

By Janet Bew
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:14 GMT- 1 min read
Cyrus Pattinson won an exciting fight to carry off the WBA International Welterweight Belt. Picture: Cyrus Pattinson
Matchroom Boxing said the fight was “like something out of a boxing movie” after Pattinson and his opponent, the former Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins, went toe to toe, before Jenkins’ corner threw in the towel in round nine of the 10 round bout.

Pattinson, 28, had only fought five times as a professional before Saturday’s bout and had never previously gone beyond six rounds, so this was uncharted territory,.

After the fight, which saw Pattinson win the WBA International Welterweight Belt, he said: “It was an honour to share the ring with Chris Jenkins tonight.”

He added: “The turning of the tide, I think, might have been the sixth or seventh, that’s when I put my foot on the gas a bit and I don't think I stopped.”

Social media was awash with praise for the fight, which saw both boxers throw caution to the wind and exchange vicious body blows.

Boxing Social said: “Pattinson wins a classic,” and others commented on Facebook that Pattinson’s performance was “amazing” and “unbelievable”.

Writing after the fight, Boxing Scene said: “Who wouldn’t want to watch another Pattinson fight like that one?”

Pattinson is now undefeated in his professional career and said: “I enjoyed the fight, even though it was tough, and we go on to the next one.”

He also thanked his fans for their support at the Newcastle Arena.

