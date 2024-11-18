Alnwick boxer Cyrus Pattinson returns from injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick welterweight boxer Cyrus Pattinson feared that he might never see properly again after suffering a serious eye injury in training.

The 30-year-old fighter makes an emotional return to the ring this Friday night when he takes on the Estonian Andrei Antonov at the Walker Dome in Newcastle.

And he revealed that the joy he gets from developing boxing skills with local kids has played a big part in his comeback.

“I’ve never not trained at all in my life,” he said in an interview with Boxing Social.

The Alnwick boxer is raring to step back into the ring

“I trained once, twice a day, easy, and that’s taken away from you and you can’t do that for months, so you can imagine the spiral that it sends your head on, especially when you don’t know if you’re going to fight again, never mind you might not be able to see properly again, your eyes might be blurry forever.”

“I was walking around with a patch for three months, obviously no income, no money, just one thing after another while looking for jobs labouring on sites," he said.

"Training and teaching kids in Alnwick at the boxing gym fight academy gave me a purpose again, I could see how beneficial it was to them and their lives, boxing is a great tool for conditioning a person for life. Teaching them discipline, resilience and respect. It brought me a lot of happiness seeing how much it was benefiting not only them but their parents who could see a huge change,” continued Pattinson.

“I felt I always needed boxing to be happy, so when boxing was taken away I was really unhappy because a lot of my self-worth comes from boxing. Even when I couldn’t train I was walking ten mile in a day in the lashing rain. I was just doing anything and everything and still dieting.”

Pattinson’s professional fighting record is six wins and one loss with four knock-outs and he takes on Antonov on the same card that’s headed by the Harlem Eubank against Nurali Erdoğan fight.

Pattinson was stopped in the ninth by Conah Walker in his last fight in August 2023. His eye injury was sustained in sparring that December which saw the scheduled re-match postponed, but he’s delighted to be back through the ropes now after almost a full year out of action.