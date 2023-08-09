Alnwick Bowls Club hosted a successful County Finals weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowls Club

The weekend consisted of six ladies and six men’s finals as well as a mixed pairs final.

The winners will represent the county at the National Finals in Leamington Spa, starting on Thursday (August 10).

A club spokesman said: “The weather was kind to us. The green looked fantastic and the matches were intense and often very close. We had many spectators, so a big thank you to those who attended.

“A big thank you to our greens team and helpers who set up the green each day. Also a big thank you to club members who provided quiches, cakes and sandwiches, The Running Fox for their contribution and also everyone who helped serving food and drinks and generally looked after our guests.”