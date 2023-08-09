News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Bowls Club is thanked after a weekend of end to end action at County Finals

Alnwick Bowls Club has been thanked after hosting a successful County Finals.
By Janet Bew
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Alnwick Bowls Club hosted a successful County Finals weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowls ClubAlnwick Bowls Club hosted a successful County Finals weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowls Club
The weekend consisted of six ladies and six men’s finals as well as a mixed pairs final.

The winners will represent the county at the National Finals in Leamington Spa, starting on Thursday (August 10).

A club spokesman said: “The weather was kind to us. The green looked fantastic and the matches were intense and often very close. We had many spectators, so a big thank you to those who attended.

“A big thank you to our greens team and helpers who set up the green each day. Also a big thank you to club members who provided quiches, cakes and sandwiches, The Running Fox for their contribution and also everyone who helped serving food and drinks and generally looked after our guests.”

Northumberland Bowls said: “A big thank you to all the members of Alnwick BC for hosting this event and working so hard to make it such a big success.”