Alnwick Bowling Club's club champion adds more silverware after winning the Oubridge Cup
Alnwick Bowling Club’s club champion has added to the club’s trophy cabinet after triumphing in the Oubridge Cup over the bank holiday weekend.
David Wilkinson represented Alnwick Bowling Club in the Oubridge Cup at Portland on Sunday and faced a tough first round match after being drawn to play last year’s Northumberland County singles champion.
After winning that match, he went all the way to the final, clinching the title.
Eleven clubs competed for the cup in a competition which has run since 1910.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.