Alnwick Bowling Club's club champion adds more silverware after winning the Oubridge Cup

David Wilkinson is presented with the Oubridge Cup.

David Wilkinson represented Alnwick Bowling Club in the Oubridge Cup at Portland on Sunday and faced a tough first round match after being drawn to play last year’s Northumberland County singles champion.

After winning that match, he went all the way to the final, clinching the title.

