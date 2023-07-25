News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Bowling Club to host the County Finals this weekend as Northumberland's best bowlers fight to represent county in National Finals

Bowling fans are invited to go along and see some high-quality action in Alnwick this weekend.
By Janet Bew
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Alnwick Bowling Club is hosting the County Finals this weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowling ClubAlnwick Bowling Club is hosting the County Finals this weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowling Club
Alnwick Bowling Club is hosting the County Finals this weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowling Club

Alnwick Bowling Club has been chosen to host the County Finals this Saturday and Sunday (July 29-30).

The best of Northumberland’s men and ladies bowlers will be competing to represent Northumberland at the National Finals, which will be held in Leamington Spa in August.

There are finals in singles, doubles, triples and rinks (quadruples).

The County Finals are held at a different club every year so this is a rare opportunity to see bowls at this level in Alnwick.

The event will start at about 10am each day and anyone interested in bowls is very welcome to go along and watch at the green in Dispensary Street.

Alnwick Bowling Club is the second oldest lawn green bowling club in Northumberland and new members are always welcome. It has teams in the Northumberland and North Northumberland leagues.

Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnwick