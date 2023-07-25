Alnwick Bowling Club is hosting the County Finals this weekend. Picture: Alnwick Bowling Club

Alnwick Bowling Club has been chosen to host the County Finals this Saturday and Sunday (July 29-30).

The best of Northumberland’s men and ladies bowlers will be competing to represent Northumberland at the National Finals, which will be held in Leamington Spa in August.

There are finals in singles, doubles, triples and rinks (quadruples).

The County Finals are held at a different club every year so this is a rare opportunity to see bowls at this level in Alnwick.

The event will start at about 10am each day and anyone interested in bowls is very welcome to go along and watch at the green in Dispensary Street.