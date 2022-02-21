Alnwick athlete is Scottish and Northern Champion

Leila Thompson, who has won two major indoor titles in recent weeks.

Leila, who recently competed in four events in 17 days, is now the Scottish Champion and Northern Champion at U15 level in the U15 girls’ shot.

She began her gruelling programme in an event at Gateshead where she came away with a brilliant win.

Then at Sheffield in the Northern Indoors Championships, where she was up against 18 girls, it was a very long day but she got through to the finals and won with a throw of 11.13m to become Northern Champion, and with this throw it takes her to third in the UK U15 girls’ rankings..

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then it was back to Sheffield again for the English Championship and she did very well to finish fourth and only miss out on a podium finish by 10cm .

Next up was Glasgow for the Scottish National Indoor Championships and after a very tiring few weeks of competitionshe once again pulled it out the bag to win the title with gold and is now Scottish National champion.

Leila is now looking forward to the outdoor season.

Harriers

A small group of Alnwick Harriers travelled the short distance to Temple Park in South Shields to take part in the Sherman Cup and Davison Shield XC last weekend.

Conditions for the race were good underfoot, they had to contend with windy conditions, but the rain that had been forecast held off. The women also had a 20 minutes delay to the start of their race.

Results were as follows:

U11 - 3 Alicia Purvis 4.28; U13 - 18 Farren Henderson 14.39; U15 - 26 Xara Purvis 15.12; U17 - 13 Max Murray-John 20.18; 20 Euan Friend 22.34.

Vet Women - 213 Jen Knight 35.01; 276 Linda Patterson 39.25.

Vet Men 149 - Graham Syers 39.32; 273 Tony Jackson 44.49.

The next cross country is in Alnwick on March 5.

*Five Alnwick Harriers competed in the Deugar Night Crawler, a 14.5km event through Simonside.