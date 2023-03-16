Alnwick and District Triathlon Club moves popular sprint event to Amble

Amble marina.

The move follows a successful GoTri test event at Amble last September.

An open water sprint triathlon will take place on Sunday, July 23 in and around Amble Yacht Club, where there will be coffee and cakes afterwards for participants.

The 750-metre swim will be in the tidal River Coquet estuary, with fantastic views of Warkworth Castle and the marina, and wetsuits are likely to be compulsory.

The 20km bike will take place on fast and flat open roads after rising up the Wynd and the 5km run is over two laps on a mixture of grass, paths and pavement, out along the Braid to Warkworth and back.

More details for the event can be obtained from Tania Conway on 07974 953997 or by email to [email protected]