Alnmouth Community Rowing's newest boat, Enflaeda. Picture: Alnmouth Community Rowing

Alnmouth Community Rowing has been based at the old lifeboat house in Alnmouth for the last decade and now has more than 60 members.

In that time, craftsmen and women from the group have housed and built two magnificent four-oared St Ayles skiffs, the first named Pride of Aln, the second Enflaeda.

Members can choose to row both competitively and recreationally, with boats coxed by experienced members at all times.

Competitively, the club had considerable success at the World Skiff Championships in Kortgene, Holland, last year, entering 13 teams and finishing with a ranking of 16th out of 56 in the world.

Alternatively, there could be a chance to row amongst dolphins in Alnmouth Bay on a calm summer’s evening.

Tides and sea conditions permitting, there’s the opportunity to row the bay and The Aln on a regular basis.

Crucially, new members are extremely welcome, whether a beginner or someone who has coastal rowed before.

The 10 anniversary events will include regattas with the club’s rowing partners in Scottish Coastal Rowing, plus various social rows and celebratory events.

As the name suggests, the club is a significant part of Alnmouth’s community and enjoys contributing to the community’s social energy, the wellbeing of our members – and that of any new recruits!

They are also very proud to be sponsored by a variety of organisations in the local community and keen to encourage new interest.