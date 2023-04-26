News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
31 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
4 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Alnmouth Community Rowing to host 10 events to mark its 10th anniversary

A community rowing club is celebrating its 10th anniversary by hosting 10 anniversary events.

By Janet Bew
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Alnmouth Community Rowing's newest boat, Enflaeda. Picture: Alnmouth Community RowingAlnmouth Community Rowing's newest boat, Enflaeda. Picture: Alnmouth Community Rowing
Alnmouth Community Rowing's newest boat, Enflaeda. Picture: Alnmouth Community Rowing

Alnmouth Community Rowing has been based at the old lifeboat house in Alnmouth for the last decade and now has more than 60 members.

In that time, craftsmen and women from the group have housed and built two magnificent four-oared St Ayles skiffs, the first named Pride of Aln, the second Enflaeda.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members can choose to row both competitively and recreationally, with boats coxed by experienced members at all times.

Most Popular

Competitively, the club had considerable success at the World Skiff Championships in Kortgene, Holland, last year, entering 13 teams and finishing with a ranking of 16th out of 56 in the world.

Alternatively, there could be a chance to row amongst dolphins in Alnmouth Bay on a calm summer’s evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tides and sea conditions permitting, there’s the opportunity to row the bay and The Aln on a regular basis.

Crucially, new members are extremely welcome, whether a beginner or someone who has coastal rowed before.

The 10 anniversary events will include regattas with the club’s rowing partners in Scottish Coastal Rowing, plus various social rows and celebratory events.

As the name suggests, the club is a significant part of Alnmouth’s community and enjoys contributing to the community’s social energy, the wellbeing of our members – and that of any new recruits!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are also very proud to be sponsored by a variety of organisations in the local community and keen to encourage new interest.

For more details, visit alnmouthrowing.org

Related topics:AlnmouthHolland