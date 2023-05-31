News you can trust since 1854
Alnmouth Community Rowing members to take part in charity 24-hour rowing marathon

The next event to mark Alnmouth Community Rowing’s 10th anniversary will be a charity Solstice Row.
By Janet Bew
Published 31st May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Alnmouth Community Rowing is planning a 24-hour row to mark its 10th anniversary. Picture: ACRAlnmouth Community Rowing is planning a 24-hour row to mark its 10th anniversary. Picture: ACR
Alnmouth Community Rowing is planning a 24-hour row to mark its 10th anniversary. Picture: ACR

The row will last for 24 hours and will raise money for the RNLI and, potentially, other local charities.

ACR members will be rowing in relays from 10am on Thursday, June 15, to 10am on Friday, June 16.

The club hopes the event will take place at sea, but a back-up plan using the River Aln is in place

Covid constraints and, more recently, discouraging weather have stifled a lot of opportunities for a Solstice Row in recent seasons, however, dogged enthusiasm prevails and this year ACR’s organisation has swung into action make sure its anniversary is well and truly celebrated.

The rowers would love people to go along to Alnmouth’s Lifeboat House during the event to give them encouragement and support.

Regular anniversary updates and information will be released via the club’s website: alnmouthrowing.org

Related topics:RNLIAlnmouth