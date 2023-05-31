Alnmouth Community Rowing is planning a 24-hour row to mark its 10th anniversary. Picture: ACR

The row will last for 24 hours and will raise money for the RNLI and, potentially, other local charities.

ACR members will be rowing in relays from 10am on Thursday, June 15, to 10am on Friday, June 16.

The club hopes the event will take place at sea, but a back-up plan using the River Aln is in place

Covid constraints and, more recently, discouraging weather have stifled a lot of opportunities for a Solstice Row in recent seasons, however, dogged enthusiasm prevails and this year ACR’s organisation has swung into action make sure its anniversary is well and truly celebrated.

The rowers would love people to go along to Alnmouth’s Lifeboat House during the event to give them encouragement and support.