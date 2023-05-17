News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Alnmouth Community Rowing holds recruitment drive as part of 10th anniversary celebrations

The elegant Enflaeda drew admiring glances when she went on show as part of Alnmouth Community Rowing’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

By Janet Bew
Published 17th May 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Alnmouth Community Rowing members at the recruitment day. Picture: ACRAlnmouth Community Rowing members at the recruitment day. Picture: ACR
Alnmouth Community Rowing members at the recruitment day. Picture: ACR

The skiff was part of a recruitment drive held in glorious sunshine on the forecourt of Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick on Saturday (May 13).

The buzz throughout the morning was very encouraging, with club members sharing their enthusiasm with a steady flow of visitors to the leisure centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beautiful vessel always attracts admirers, her traditional elegance emphasising the craftsmanship of the hugely talented locals – the carpenters and enthusiasts who built her.

Most Popular

Both Enflaeda and her older sister, Pride of Aln, can be seen regularly on Alnmouth Bay or the estuary as, weather and sea conditions permitting, there’s the opportunity to launch every day of the year.

Membership of ACR is very reasonable, especially when compared to the pleasures gained from the rowing and wellbeing opportunities on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, including contact details, visit the club’s informative new website: alnmouthrowing.org

Related topics:AlnwickPride