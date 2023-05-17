Alnmouth Community Rowing members at the recruitment day. Picture: ACR

The skiff was part of a recruitment drive held in glorious sunshine on the forecourt of Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick on Saturday (May 13).

The buzz throughout the morning was very encouraging, with club members sharing their enthusiasm with a steady flow of visitors to the leisure centre.

The beautiful vessel always attracts admirers, her traditional elegance emphasising the craftsmanship of the hugely talented locals – the carpenters and enthusiasts who built her.

Both Enflaeda and her older sister, Pride of Aln, can be seen regularly on Alnmouth Bay or the estuary as, weather and sea conditions permitting, there’s the opportunity to launch every day of the year.

Membership of ACR is very reasonable, especially when compared to the pleasures gained from the rowing and wellbeing opportunities on offer.

