17 pictures as sporting achievements recognised at Alnwick and District Sports Council awards

2 . Junior Male

Nominees were: Alnwick Dolphin Sandy Brown. At the 2023 regional swimming championships he bagged a bronze medal in the 200 metre Front Crawl and also smashed a 26-year-old club record for the 800 metre Front Crawl, set by the legend Mark Brittian and in the process clocked a top 50 swim time in the UK. Sandy has top 100 swims in 10 separate events, 5 of which were top 50 efforts. He has been recognised as a future talent and has been selected to be part of the regional talent camp, the first Alnwick Dolphin ever to achieve this. Sixteen years old Archie Cook from Lesbury is a talented golfer who is a member of the Goswick and Alnmouth Foxton Golf Clubs. He is studying at Merchiston Castle School in Scotland and also plays golf there and is in the school elite squad. In August, he won the Faldo Series in Wales, and the North of England Boys Open. He also was capped by Scotland Under 16’s and was selected as the captain for matches in Holland against Ireland, Wales and the Netherlands. He was also a junior tour Scotland Ambassador. Archie is currently in the Under 18 Scottish Performance squad for 2023/24. In 2023, Archie’s average round score was 73.4 and his handicap an incredible plus 1. Now studying A levels, he has his eye set on a golf scholarship to America. Cameron Cullen excels at both Rugby League and Rugby Union. It was the professional manner that Rugby League brings that has enabled him to develop his Rugby Union skills. In Rugby Union he plays for the Alnwick Colts and he was also selected for the Northumberland County Under 17 team. In Rugby League he plays for Cramlington Rockets and the Newcastle Thunder Under 17 Academy. In 2023 he was capped by Scotland and he has recently signed for Leigh Leopards. The Winner of the 2023 Junior Male award was Archie Cook who was presented with his trophy by Andrew Robson on behalf of the award’s sponsor His Grace the Duke of Northumberland. Photo: Alnwick Town Council