Winners at the Alnwick & District Sports Council Awards.

14 winners presented with prizes at Alnwick and District Sports Council Awards

Alnwick & District Sports Council awards have made a welcome return after a two year break.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:17am

Stars and stalwarts from across the area were rewarded for their achievement and efforts, with trophies given out in 15 categories.

The guest of honour at Alnwick Playhouse last Thursday was Olympic, European and Commonwealth Games runner, Laura Weightman who has strong connections with the area.

Here are 14 pictures of the winners.

1. Millie Breese

Northumberland Gazette Sports Personality of the Year - Millie Breese.

Photo: supplied

2. Alnwick Rugby 1st XV

Senior Team of the Year - Alnwick Rugby 1st XV.

Photo: supplied

3. Lord's cricketers

Special Achievement Award - cricketers Oliver Bremner; Frankie Gibb-Kirk; Conn Sullivan and David Todd.

Photo: supplied

4. Alnwick Rugby U13s

Junior Team of the Year - Alnwick Rugby U13s, county cup winners.

Photo: supplied

