14 winners presented with prizes at Alnwick and District Sports Council Awards
Alnwick & District Sports Council awards have made a welcome return after a two year break.
Stars and stalwarts from across the area were rewarded for their achievement and efforts, with trophies given out in 15 categories.
The guest of honour at Alnwick Playhouse last Thursday was Olympic, European and Commonwealth Games runner, Laura Weightman who has strong connections with the area.
Here are 14 pictures of the winners.
