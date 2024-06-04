The race featured a road-closed, out-and-back route with the start and finish lines positioned in front of the historic Morpeth Clock Tower.

The race was set off by Jim Alder, the marathon winner at the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

Morpeth 10k race director Chris Parr, from organisers RunThrough, said: “We are delighted with the turnout and enthusiasm for the first-ever Morpeth 10k.