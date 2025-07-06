Open Day at Wooler this weekend

The North Northumberland Golf League’s latest Open Day takes place at Wooler this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warkworth’s David Coates shot the best net with a 41 on his home course in the League’s last Open Day.

His team-mate Sean Taylor had the best gross with a 34 around the picturesque seaside course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warkworth won the team best gross with 122 and the net with 156 with Rothbury in second on 105 and 144.

Warkworth are out in front of the golf league

The Warkworth side continue to top Division One of the NNGL with 79 points from their opening 8 fixtures.

Goswick and Magdalene Fields A are second and third on 64 points and Rothbury are fourth on 63.

Goswick closed the gap at the top with a 4-2 win over the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, Blair Shearer and James Grant were all victorious in their rounds, with Paul Wilson and Malcolm Hall shooting wins for the visitors.

Rothbury’s James Lingard, Richard Gander, N. Richardson and Philip Evans putted their way to success at Linden Hall while Lewis Cochrane won for the hosts and Oliver Chrichley drew with greg Woodburn.