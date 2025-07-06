Open Day at Wooler this weekend
Warkworth’s David Coates shot the best net with a 41 on his home course in the League’s last Open Day.
His team-mate Sean Taylor had the best gross with a 34 around the picturesque seaside course.
Warkworth won the team best gross with 122 and the net with 156 with Rothbury in second on 105 and 144.
The Warkworth side continue to top Division One of the NNGL with 79 points from their opening 8 fixtures.
Goswick and Magdalene Fields A are second and third on 64 points and Rothbury are fourth on 63.
Goswick closed the gap at the top with a 4-2 win over the leaders.
Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, Blair Shearer and James Grant were all victorious in their rounds, with Paul Wilson and Malcolm Hall shooting wins for the visitors.
Rothbury’s James Lingard, Richard Gander, N. Richardson and Philip Evans putted their way to success at Linden Hall while Lewis Cochrane won for the hosts and Oliver Chrichley drew with greg Woodburn.