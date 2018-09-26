Ollie takes bronze in NE Open Pentathlon

Ollie and Fin Telfer competed in the North East Open Pentathlon on Saturday. The event test athletes over five different disciplines and points are awarded for each, the highest cumulative score wins the competition. The boys were competing for the first time in the U15 and U17 age categories.

The events contested are sprint hurdles, shot put, long jump, high jump and 800m. Fin had a great day achieving personal best performances in four of the five events.

Ollie’s day didn’t start well in the hurdles and high jump but a massive personal best in the shot put pushed moved him closer but still a long way off the second and third placed athletes.

Going into the last event Ollie was 200 points away from a medal but a convincing win in the 800m by over 15s boosted him up the table to take the bronze medal! An excellent performance.

The pentathlon was an excellent event to round off a successful outdoor season.

Annual General Meeting

Alnwick Harriers will hold their annual general meeting at Alnwick Rugby Club on Wednesday, October 17, starting at 7.30pm.

Training that evening will start at 6.30pm and will be slightly shorter to allow everyone to get to the Rugby Club in time for the meeting.

This year the club needs as many members to attend as possible. The club needs to refresh the committee due to a number of people stepping down from after long service.

As a minimum they are looking for five new committee members who are able to attend meetings on the first Thursday of each month and stress that length of membership is irrelevent.

The club is also looking to fill three key roles:

Club Chairperson – Chair meetings, set the direction for the club. The current cice chairman is unable to step up in to the this role due to work and other committments.

Communications Secretary – look after the club website, social media and submit articles to the local press. This role can be split if necessary.

Race Secretary – advertising other clubs’ races and organising Alnwick’s block bookings, booking coaches for club trips, etc.