The Jim Clark Trust is hosting a two-day event at Duns Castle featuring some of the cars he drove. Picture: The Jim Clark Trust

The two-day celebration, organised by the Jim Clark Trust, will be held in the castle grounds and will bring together some of the classic cars driven by Jim during that era.

The cars on display will include a range of old Formula 1 and single-seaters and, for the first time in Scotland, Clark’s 1967 Indianapolis 500 car will also be on show.

Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, will attend along with members of Classic Team Lotus.

In addition to the display of cars, there will be food stands, several craft stalls and a bouncy castle.

The weekend will also see the launch of a new book of more than 100 pictures taken by local photographer and farmer Eric Bryce.

Boyce, a well-known farmer from Gordon, followed Clark around the UK during the early 1960s and documented his many driving successes.

The two-day gathering will also see the Jim Clark Trust support charities Race against Dementia and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation with a weekend-long fundraising drive.

The sold-out Legends of Motorsport event at Duns Primary School on the Saturday evening will see a number of Clark’s former mechanics gather to reminisce about his time behind the wheel.

Doug Niven, a cousin of Clark and founder member of the Jim Clark Trust, is excited about what the weekend has in store and says people are coming from far and wide to attend.

He said: “So far we’ve had people from Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and across Europe phoning to ask for details and saying they will be coming, which is great to hear.

“There’s also a team coming from Ollon-Villars in Switzerland who are holding a hill climb in honour of Jim in 2025.

“Jim competed in their event in 1962 and 1965 so these guys are coming over from Switzerland just to be here for the weekend.”

Alick Hay, the laird of Duns Castle, said: “We are delighted to host the Jim Clark Weekend here at Duns Castle.

“Jim still is an iconic local hero and it is important that we continue to celebrate his achievements.”