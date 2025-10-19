Northumbrian Wastewater Ops team climb a mountain for Stephen Carey Fund

Members of the team present the cheque for £900 to the local charity fund.

Local staff from a utility company scaled the heights to raise funds for the Stephen Carey fund.

Several members of the Northumberland Wastewater Ops team from Northumbrian Water walked up Helvellyn to raise £900.

“The money raised will be matched with funds raised from the Stephen Carey Memorial cup competition held earlier in the summer to install a public access defibrillator at Amble Lifeboat station,” said a spokesperson from the charity.

“Massive thanks to everyone who undertook the challenge, everyone who donated, and Northumbrian Water for kindly volunteering their time to raise valuable funds to help make another community heart safe.”