Northumberland star Lucy Bronze 'best in the world' says England manager Phil Neville
Northumberland’s World Cup star Lucy Bronze is the best footballer in the world, according to manager, Phil Neville.
The full-back scored a stunning 20-yarder against Norway in France, beating the goalkeeper with sheer power. It was the last goal and the undoubted highlight of England’s 3-0 win in the quarter-final.
Jill Scott and Ellen White scored the first two. But the quality of Bronze’s strike was one reason she was named player-of-the-match.
Speaking after the game in Le Havre, Neville, himself capped 59 times as an England full-back, heaped praise on his team and Bronze in particular.
He said: “You’ve seen tonight that Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world: without a shadow of a doubt.
“There’s no player like her in the world. There’s no player with her athleticism, her quality.
“I played full-back. But never, ever, to the level that she plays at.”
Speaking of the Norway win, Bronze said: “From the kick-off we were on top. I think they played well, but our quality showed through.”
Berwick-born Bronze, 27, started her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town before joining Blyth. She later joined Sunderland Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City. She now plays for French side Olympique Lyon and has virtually made the England number two shirt her own.
Former Blyth Town midfielder Lucy Staniforth has also featured in the World Cup, in the controversial England-Cameroon match.
England’s semi-final kicks off in Lyon at 8pm on Tuesday, July 2. It will be broadcast live on BBC1.