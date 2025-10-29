Northumberland duo gear up for British Truck Racing Championship Final

A father and son duo from Northumberland will compete in the prestigious British Truck Racing Championship final at Brands Hatch this weekend (November 1-2). Team Oliver Racing from Hexham is being supported by EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY® batteries.

Veteran driver, Stuart Oliver, and his son Michael, known on the circuit as Team Oliver Racing, will be joined by teammate Martin Gibson for the decisive round of the season. The team heads into the finale on strong form, having secured multiple podiums during the penultimate round of the competition at the iconic Le Mans circuit last month.

Team Oliver Racing has entertained fans across the UK throughout the 2025 season, with trophy-winning performances at Donington Park, Thruxton, Pembrey and Snetterton. All eyes are now on the final showdown at Brands Hatch, where the championship will be decided.

Stuart Oliver, a 10-time British Champion and former European Truck Racing Champion, has built a reputation as one of the sport’s top competitors since making his debut in 1998. His son Michael followed in his footsteps, entering his first race in 2016, after years of cheering from the stands. Martin Gibson rejoined the team at the start of this season after a previous spell with the squad between 2018 and 2021.

L-R: Michael and Stuart Oliver, alongside teammate Martin Gibson, as Team Oliver Racing celebrates success in the penultimate round of the British Truck Racing Championship at Le Mans.

Stuart said: “Competing in the British Truck Racing Championship is always an incredible experience, but racing alongside my son Michael and our good friend Martin makes it even more special.

“Truck racing must be in the blood for us Olivers. There’s a huge amount of preparation that goes into every race - from fine-tuning engines to choosing a battery that delivers on power and performance. At speeds of up to 100mph in five-tonne trucks, nothing can be left to chance.

"We’re fortunate to have fantastic associates like ODYSSEY® Battery, whose support helps us compete at the highest level.”

Truck racing has grown in popularity since the very first British competition took place at Donington Park in 1984. Combining the raw power of modified trucks with the strategy and skill of circuit racing, Team Oliver competes in three powerful trucks - a Volvo® VNL and two MANs - specially adapted and packed with racing technology. The vehicles are fitted withV4-rated ODYSSEY®batteries,designed to withstand extreme conditions including mechanical vibration and high-impact shock.

“It’s incredible to watch Team Oliver Racing in action. Our sponsorship agreement is now in its ninth year and we’re incredibly proud to support the team as they gear up for the season finale. We wish them every success at Brands Hatch,” said Dave McMullen, Senior Director of Global Marketing at EnerSys.

