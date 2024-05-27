Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wet weather couldn’t dampen Dominic Donaldson’s spirits as Berwick’s Australian all-rounder hit 77 in their 111-run win over Ponteland 2nds, which maintained second spot in Division Three.

Donaldson smashed seven fours and two sixes at the Pier Field before eventually walking after taking another mighty swipe at a John Lumb ball - and then applauded on from the field after tea as Stephen Thompson decimated the visitors batting, bowling 5-16.

James Thompson was also in incredible form, bowling 3-23 as Berwick had Ponteland all-out for 67 when chasing the target of 178 that they had set for seven wickets in the full 50 overs.

“The wicket definitely suited the bowlers more with the weather that had been around during the week. That made the partnership between Dom and Scott Middlemist all the more valuable,” he said.

Berwick maintained second spot with win.

Ponteland 2nds Captain Jai Punia walked for a duck, bowled by Declan Mark, and when the wickets of Tom Reeman and Lumb fell to James Thompson in quick succession, the visitors were in real trouble at 9/3.

Amrit Punia was caught by Glen Bird on 10 and Mat Hunsley was caught by Bird on 20 as Pont attempted to make a stand, but the wickets just kept tumbling and Elliot Trott, Tom Common and John Gardner all walked back to the pavilion with further adding to the score.

The bowling was so tight, in fact, that the visitors only managed to hit 3 boundaries in the entire innings, and while Donaldson top-scored with the bat, Middlemist also hit a decent 30 before he was caught and bowled by Howard Wright.

The 29 points keep Berwick in the promotion places just behind leaders Bedlington after six games.

“Dom is settling in well, has scored four half centuries already and I’ve no doubt his first century isn’t far away,” continued James Thompson.

“The spirit is good, and our home form is excellent - we just need to transfer that into the away matches as our aim is definitely to achieve promotion back to Division Two.”