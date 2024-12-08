Northern Alliance fixtures hit by weather

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 8th Dec 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST
Rothbury travel to FC United of Newcastle in the third round of the Northern Alliance George Dobbins League Cup this weekend.

Storm Darrah had a big impact on the Alliance programme last Saturday and the Red’s Division One fixture against Newcastle University A at Armstrong Park was called off.

Both Morpeth and North Sunderland in Division Two also saw their scheduled games postponed.

Morpeth are at Newcastle Chemfica in the Bill Gardner Cup while North Sunderland go to Wrekenton Blue Star in the same competition.

