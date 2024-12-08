Northern Alliance fixtures hit by weather

Rothbury travel to FC United of Newcastle in the third round of the Northern Alliance George Dobbins League Cup this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Darrah had a big impact on the Alliance programme last Saturday and the Red’s Division One fixture against Newcastle University A at Armstrong Park was called off.

Both Morpeth and North Sunderland in Division Two also saw their scheduled games postponed.

Morpeth are at Newcastle Chemfica in the Bill Gardner Cup while North Sunderland go to Wrekenton Blue Star in the same competition.