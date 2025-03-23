North Sunderland's Emily blazes a trail

Emily Macfarlane has become the first female player to represent North Sunderland in a competitive 11-a-side match.

The talented Alnwick Town ladies youngster has recently started making appearances for the first team at Greensfield and, since playing her final game for the side’s junior set-up last weekend, made history at Seafields last Saturday morning when she appeared in a game for the black and white’s u15s against Newcastle East End.

“Emily has signed for the rest of the season,” said proud dad, and North Sunderland’s first team manager Alan Macfarlane.

“Women’s/female football is certainly on the up, the quality is getting better all the time.”

North Sunderland u15s won the game 2-1.