North Sunderland sunk by late winner

Hexham hit a last-gasp winner at North Sunderland as the Tynedalers look to bounce back from relegation to Northern Alliance Division Two at the first attempt.

The Seahouses side led twice at Seafields with a debut goal from Eithan Balmbra to put them ahead, then a second from Will Patterson who made it 2-1.

The late sucker punch, however, left them deflated.

“To be honest it was a case of not capitalising on all the possession we had and not being clinical enough in the final third,” said boss Alan Macfarlane.

“It was a frustrating day all round.”

North Sunderland travelled down to Morpeth FC in midweek and they’re back at Seafield Park on Saturday when they host Wallsend Boys Club.