North Sunderland net silverware ahead of season start

North Sunderland beat AFC Newbiggin reserves to win the Stephen Carey Memorial Trophy.

The Stephen Carey Memorial competition helps to raise money to support not only the Stephen Carey fund but many other North East good causes; this years are CHUFs children’s heart unit, Hospice Care and the Shaw family’s fight against MLD.

The Fishermen host Hexham on Saturday as they kick-off the Northern Alliance season.

Adam Bains hit a hat-trick in Rothbury’s 6-1 win at Gosforth Bohemians as they completed their pre-season programme in style.

North Sunderland celebrate their Stephen Carey memorial trophy success

The Reds also had Evan McEwan, Andy Murray and a reserve striker on target.

They take on Hebburn Town Reserves.