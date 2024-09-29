North Northumberland sides up for the County Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With just fifty-five clubs entered in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup this season, two North Northumberland League sides are vying for a spot in the third round.

Rothbury Reserves visit Gosforth Bohemians Development side and last season’s treble winners Alnmouth United go to Wallsend Boys Club u23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Final is likely to be held at the new Northumberland FA HQ at Wallsend this season and winning through the third round puts a side into the quarter finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its peak, the Minor Cup was attracting around treble the number of sides; there were 168 entrants in the 1933 contest.

It's the second round of the Northumberland Minor Cup this weekend

Alnmouth drew 2-2 at North Sunderland Reserves last Saturday in the NNFL while Rothbury Reserves were big 8-1 winners over Lowick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Graham netted a hat-trick as the Reds came from behind to romp to the three points.

Joe Aynsley, Ben Proudlock, Tony Brown, Chris Coe and Kieron Hamilton all got in on the act.

Swarland won 3-2 at Longhoughton Development with Ethan Robertson and James Pencott (2) on the scoresheet.