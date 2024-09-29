North Northumberland sides up for the County Cup

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2024, 17:48 BST
With just fifty-five clubs entered in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup this season, two North Northumberland League sides are vying for a spot in the third round.

Rothbury Reserves visit Gosforth Bohemians Development side and last season’s treble winners Alnmouth United go to Wallsend Boys Club u23s.

The Final is likely to be held at the new Northumberland FA HQ at Wallsend this season and winning through the third round puts a side into the quarter finals.

At its peak, the Minor Cup was attracting around treble the number of sides; there were 168 entrants in the 1933 contest.

It's the second round of the Northumberland Minor Cup this weekend

Alnmouth drew 2-2 at North Sunderland Reserves last Saturday in the NNFL while Rothbury Reserves were big 8-1 winners over Lowick.

Jay Graham netted a hat-trick as the Reds came from behind to romp to the three points.

Joe Aynsley, Ben Proudlock, Tony Brown, Chris Coe and Kieron Hamilton all got in on the act.

Swarland won 3-2 at Longhoughton Development with Ethan Robertson and James Pencott (2) on the scoresheet.

