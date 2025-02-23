North Northumberland golf open day dates released

The North Northumberland Golf League season is fast approaching and they have released the dates for this year’s Open Day fixtures.

Wooler has been added to the card and the fixtures are as follows: Alnmouth Village (12th April), Alnwick (26th April), Dunstanburgh (10th May), Rothbury (24th May), Burgham (14th June), Warkworth (28th June), Woller (12th July) and Linden Hall (6th September).

The Seahouses course is not competing in the Open Days this season.