No relegation from Lowland League next season

The Scottish Lowland Football League clubs have voted through a reconstruction of the fifth tier, with a West and East split now confirmed for season 2026/27.

The League will have two Lowland League set-ups running alongside the Highland League from then.

The West and East leagues will consist of 16 full member clubs, with an addition place being taken up by Celtic B (West) and Hearts B (East) if both choose to continue as guest clubs.

It was also decided by the clubs that their will be no relegation from the Lowland League next season ahead of the switch.

Meanwhile, Berwick Rangers will face Dunipace in the second round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

The Borderers were drawn at home to the East of Scotland Premier Division side in the competition.

Berwick went all the way to the semi-finals of the competition last season before being knocked out by Dunbar United, who were themselves beaten 2-1 by Linlithgow Rose in the final.

The date and time for the tie are yet to be confirmed.

Rangers have also added another striker to their roster as they have signed Liam Gregory from Dunbar.

Manager Kevin Haynes told the club’s official website that: “Liam brings pace, creativity, and a fearless attitude going forward – qualities that will add another dimension to our attacking options.”

“He’s eager to take this next step in his development and show his abilities in the Lowland League. We’re excited to help him progress and see him contribute with goals and assists.”

Rangers have also brought experienced defender Mark McConnell back to MKM Shielfield.

“Mark is a player with a wealth of experience and is a real leader both on and off the pitch. His defensive qualities, reading of the game, and composure under pressure will be a massive asset for us this season,” said Haynes.

“He’s someone who knows what it takes to compete at this level, and his attitude fits perfectly with the culture we’re building here. I’ve no doubt he’ll make a big impact, not just in terms of performances, but also in helping to guide some of the younger lads in the squad.”

Berwick have so far made seven new signings as they prepare for the 2025/26 Lowland League season.