No joy for Morpeth seconds or Mitford clubs

Morpeth seconds remain rooted to the foot of the Division Four table after an eight-wicket defeat by leaders Greenside.

Morpeth were 109 all out in the 28th over and the visitors responded by hitting 111/2 by the 29th.

Max Raimes scored 46 of the Morpeth total in a great batting display while Callum Irwin got 37.

Dan Foster was 51 not out as Greenside cruised to the 30 points.

All three sides were beaten at the weekend

Mitford are in third spot in Division Five North despite their 66-run defeat by top club Bedlington 2nds.

Jordan Mallaburn was 36 not out as Mitford made 108 all out in response to a total of 174 all out set by the visitors.

There was sadly also a defeat for Mitford 2nds in Division Six North at Monkseaton.

Martin McKenna top-scored with 44 as Mitford were 163/8 in their 40 overs and the hosts knocked 164/6 by the 37th over to win it.

Stuart Arkle took 3-22 to top the bowling.