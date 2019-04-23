No joy for Alnmouth, but Alnwick and Tillside win on opening day

It was the start of the local cricketv season in the Northumberland and Tyneside League on Saturday.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts suffered a 39-run home defeat at against Consett 1sts in Division One. Callan McCabe hit an opening day century (114), and there were also half centuries for Gary Hunter (56) and Stuart Graham (54) as the visitors posted a big target of 268-4. In reply, Tom Vickers hit 69 and Alistair Bates 50, but the team ended short on 229-6 with Graham claiming 3-30.

Alnwick 1sts had a 65-run win at home over Leadgate 1sts in Division Two. Alnwick batted first and made 160-7 with Michael Brewis the top scorer on 37. Graham Huber hit 52 in reply for Leadgate, but they were all out for 95 with Andrew Wright taking 5-19.

Tillside 1sts had a 113 run away win over Blyth 1sts in Division Two. Calum Nickerson hit 50 and Cam McGregor 41 as the Etal side out on 190-7 in their 50 overs. David Ebdale took 3-37 for Blyth, who in reply were all out for 77 with four wickets each for Bickerton and Sean Wales.

Warkworth 1sts won by 92 runs away to Cramlington 1sts in Division Three. Kansan Mansoor hit 41 and Martin Clark 35 as Warkworth put on 169 all out with Bryan Walker taking 4-32. Cramlington were 77-9 in reply.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by 77 runs in their games with GEMs 1sts. Omer Hussain hit a century (116) as Gems put on 252 all out in their innings, with Rich neil taking 6-65 and Arthur Sutherland 3-24. Alnmouth hit 175 all out in reply with Simon Poole top scoring on 62.

Alnwick 2nds lost by nine wickets away to Blagdon 2nds. Alnwick were 104 all out with Finn Baker-Cresswell on 24 and Mark Humphrey’s on 23. Alex Higgins took 3-32 for Blagdon, who in reply made 106-1 with John Whittaker 36no and David Simpson 34no.

Warenford suffered a seven wicket defeat at home to Kirkley 1sts in Division Five (North). Dan Patterson hit 72 and Brian Thompson 37 as Waren made 163-5 in their 40 overs with Suva Khan taking 4-22. In their innings, Kirkley reached their target in 35 overs with Harry Ash on 42no and Christian Rowe on 41 as they reached 165-3.

Tillside 2nds won by 47 runs at home to Monkseaton 1sts. Tillside put on 178-6 with Freddie Huddleston on 60 and Hugh Tyler on 43. Monk Seaton were all out for 131 in reply with opener Ben Windass their top scorer on 43.

Wooler travelled to face Berwick 2nds and returned with a five wicket victory. Berwick batted first and put on 148-8 with Richard Farish on 53 and Ivor Patterson on 25. Four Wooler bowlers claimed two wickets apiece before they replied with 151-5, Andrew Russell top scoring on 43 not out.

Warkworth 2nds began their season with a 38-run home win over Howick. Warkworth batted first and with Ben Briggs on 33 and Stephen Lambert on 27, they put on 174 all out in 40 overs. Ben Riley claimed 4-21 and Harriet Robson 3-37 for Howick, who in their innings fell short at 136-9 with knocks of 36 from Henry Robson and 34 from Mick Williams. Connor Lee took 4-22 for Warkworth and Lambert 3-17.

Rock started their season with a big nine wicket win over local rivals Embleton in Division Six (North). Embleton struggled with the bat and were all out for only 49 with Kevin Wilson claiming a splendid 6-4. Rock then needed less than eight overs to chase it down without loss with George Cockayne on 27no and Wilson 17no.

* Fixtures for Saturday (April 27) are:

Division 1 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Lanchester 1sts.

Division 2 - Bates Cottages 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Cowgate 1sts.

Division 3 - Warkworth 1sts v GEMs 1sts; Whitley Bay 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds.

Division 5 (North) - Alnwick 2nds v Bates Cottages 2nds; Warenford v Tillside 2nds.

Division 6 (North) - Howick v Stobswood 2nds; Rock v Warkworth 2nds; Wooler v Embleton.