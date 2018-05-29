No home comfort for Alnmouth and Alnwick in cricket league

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts suffered a heavy nine wicket home defeat at the hands of Shotley Bridge 1sts in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Dishan Hermantha hit a fine 93 for Alnmouth, but only David Johnson (24 not out) and Charles Anderson (23) gave any support, and they made 187-7 in their 50 overs, with Mick Allen taking 3-52.

In reply, Shotley saw opener Greg Patterson on 94 not out and Paul Greenwell in 59 not out as they passed their target with only one wicket down.

Alnwick 1sts went down by 35 runs at home to Greenside 1sts in Division 2.

Will Pike top scored with 75 as Greenside posted 155-8 in their 50 overs, with Alan Straker taking 4-37 for Alnwick, who in reply were 120 all out in 42 overs with Andrew Scott on 36, Robert Green on 32 and Andy Tye on 25. Andrew King took 3-27 for the visitors.

Tillside 1sts won by 45 runs when they faced Cowgate Sports 1sts at Etal.

Opener Ross Hindmarsh put on a fine 86 and there were knocks of 45 from Jamie Pick, 37 from Jake Birkett and 31 from Seaon Wales as the home side made a solid 231-6.

For the visitors, Jaswinder Singh made 44 and there was 37 from Richard Crawford, but with Birkett and Alan Hindmarsh taking three wickets apiece they came up short at 186 all out.

Warkworth 1sts had a 19-run home victory over Backworth 1sts in Division 3.

With the early bats struggling (12-3), Matthew Hall rescued the innings with a splendid 98 and with Ian Clough on 32 they pushed the score to 174-9.

Scott Shannon took 3-17 for Backworth, who in reply were 155 all out with Paul Robson their top scorer on 30. Michael Renfrey took a fine 5-32.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds had a six wicket away win against Shotley Bridge 2nds in Division 4.

With Rich Neil taking 4-15 and Lukas Robinson 3-15, Shotley were all out for 76 in 27 overs, with Ian Heslop the top bat on 17.

Thorsten Robinson then hit 31 not out as Alnmouth replied with 77-4, Peter Mellons claiming three of the wickets.

Warenford had an eight wicket win away to Bates Cottages 2nds in Division 5 North.

Will Gibson top scored with 42 as Bates made 135 all out with Bertie Spence claiming 5-14 off only 3.4 overs.

Kevin Thompson then hit an unbeaten 57 for Waren, and with Brian Thompson on 29 and Alan Sinton on 28, it took them 30 overs to reach their target.

Tillside 2nds went down by 100 runs on their visit to Ulgham 1sts.

Colin Tait hit 79 and there was 35 from Darrell Campbell and 31 from Ray Haygarth as the home side out on 190-5 in their 45 overs, with Joe Bickerton claiming 4-51.

In their innings, Tillside slumped to 19-5 and never recovered after that, eventually being all out for 90, with Bickerton on 27 and Mark Dawson on 22. Campbell took 3-17 for Ulgham.

Alnwick 2nds went down by 87 runs on their visit to Whitley Bay 2nds.

Whitley made 175-9 with Devang Dave on 68 not out, Matthew Straker taking 4-27 and Matthew Stewart 3-38. Alnwick could only manage 88 in reply.

Howick had a three wicket home win over Warkworth 2nds in Division 6 North.

Jamie Pringle (34) was the only bat in double figures as Warkworth slipped to 77 all out, Leon Migley and Richard Elliot taking three wickets apiece.

In their innings, Howick saw Harry Sutherland top score on 24 as they replied with 78-7 in 21 overs, Connor Lee taking 4-33.

Wooler had a five wicket home win over nine-man Embleton at Glendale.

Cameron Thorpe was 39 not out as the visitors were reduced to 94 all out with Andrew Aitchison taking 4-9.

Thomas Comber hit 22 and Jamie Comber 21 not out as Wooler took 24 overs to make 96-5, with Hedley Grey claiming 3-33.

Rock had a three wicket away win against Stobswood 2nds. Graham Parks hit 24 and Paul Robertson 22 as Stobswood made 109-9 with Thomas Parkinson and Jamie Kelly taking three wickets apiece. George Cockayne top scored with 44 and Andrew Bottomer put on 22 as Rock won with 112-7 in only 22 overs.

* Fixtures for Saturday, June 2 are:

Tynedale 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Ashington Rugby 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Whickham 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Warenford v Morpeth 2nds; Embleton v Kirkley 1sts; Rock v Berwick 2nds; Ulgham 2nds v Wooler; Warkworth 2nds v Ashington Rugby 2nds.