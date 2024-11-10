Nine-man Tweedmouth suffer heavy defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rhys Bloomfield and Kieran Wood both saw red as nine-man Tweedmouth Rangers slumped to a 6-1 reverse at Bathgate in the East of Scotland League.

Christian Temple had headed an equaliser for ‘Gers at Creamery Park at one point, but the East Lothian side ran away with it in the second period.

Tweedmouth boss Kev Wright will look for a reaction from his side when they travel to bottom of the table Harthill Royal on Saturday in Second Division action.

They went down to a surprise 2-1 reverse the last time the teams met at MKM Shielfield in October in what has proved the Royal’s only win so far in the League this season.

Rangers are now twelfth in the table and looking over their shoulders.

Berwick Town, meanwhile, took the local bragging rights as they pulled off a surprise 3-2 win over rivals Highfields United at Billendean in the Waddell Cup.

Cole Wallace struck twice and Brandon Hossack got the other while Lee Dodd and Young netted for Highfields, who pushed hard for a leveller but were frustrated as they were denied by the flag on three occasions.

Kyle Wood struck four times for Tweedmouth Amateurs in their 6-1 win over Hawick Legion in the same competition. Leighton Roberston and Ben Lough got the others.

Wood netted a perfect hat-trick – header, left foot, right foot – as the Ammies received a bye straight into the quarter finals after.

Berwick Town’s reward is a trip to Earlston Rhymers in round two.

They visit Kelso Thistle in the Border Amateur B Division this Saturday while Tweedmouth Amateurs face Hawick Legion again – away this time – in the quarter finals of the Colin Campbell Cup.