Nine-man Alnwick Town in battling display ahead of Redcar visit

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer was left frustrated in the dug-out by the officials as his side went down 3-0 at second-placed Yarm & Eaglescliffe.

The black and white’s gaffer could only look on in frustration as Max Anderson was shown a red card – then Yannick Aziakonou had to come off with an injury, reducing his side to nine men.

Tom Atkinson had shot the Teessiders ahead five minutes before the break, but didn’t add his second until the 80th minute when they were awarded a penalty and he tucked it away.

He completed his hat-trick with a late header as Alnwick’s depleted side tired.

Alnwick play host to Redcar this weekend

“It was a frustrating day performance-wise against a high-flying Yarm team and though we played really well in spells, the sending off early in the second half made it an uphill battle,” said Latimer.

“But the lads reacted well and to a man dug deep making the game as competitive as if we still had eleven - unfortunately after making all our subs a cheek bone injury forced Yannick off and after going down to nine men we ultimately conceded two late goals.”

“For me, a very poor performance from the officials played a big part in the game – but that’s not taking anything away from Yarm who are a top team and deserved the three points.”

Alnwick host Redcar Town and the boss is hoping to see his players bounce back against a team who sit two points below then in the Northern League Second Division table in sixteenth spot.

“As I say most weeks, it’s another big challenge against a team who are in and around us, so we will be looking for a big reaction from the lads to hopefully put a performance in at home and gain three points at St. James,” continued Latimer.

Town then host Prudhoe YC in the Northumberland Senior Cup on the evening of Tuesday 1st October, and it’s another one that the gaffer is looking forward to.

“I’m really looking forward to the Prudhoe game in the Senior Cup - it's brilliant for the club to be back in the competition and amongst all the top teams in North-East non-league football and Newcastle United,” said the manager.

“These are competitions that I came to the club for four years ago. Again, it will be a tough test against another Northern League club who have started the season very well, but this is Cup football so anything can happen on the night. It should be a good game.”

Latimer also praised the junior set-up at the club after they received an NFA award.

“I’m very proud of all the juniors and everyone involved with them. It’s really good to see hard work paying off,” he said.