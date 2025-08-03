Nice to see Giroud - Cyril signs in at Craik Park

Cyril Giroud has been snapped up by Morpeth Town.

The skilful French winger put pen to paper at Craik Park following his departure from Blyth Spartans.

Giroud has appeared at a number of clubs in the North East including Consett, Thornaby, Newcastle Benfield, Ashington and the Croft Park side.

Giroud started out at Châteauroux in the French Third Division before coming to the UK to study.

He will go into Craig Lynch’s squad who kick-off their NPL Premier campaign at home to Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

The Highwaymen concluded their pre-season programme with a 2-2 draw against Dunston UTS with Giroud putting in an appearance from the bench.

“He changed the energy of the game,” Lynch told the club’s Highwaymen TV.

“He’s lively and him and Jamo (Luke James) and Nic (Bollado) linked up really well, then it’s just about getting the players in the box, so we need to work on that.”

Nic Bollado and Matty Griggs netted as Morpeth came from behind. They had also beaten a Gateshead XI 2-1 in mid-week.

“Pre-season is about trying things and we’ve tried to base our pre-season on that this year,” continued Lynch.

“We’ve played two full time teams the last two Tuesdays and then we wanted to finish with a proper competitive game. I’m delighted with the resilience and mentality shown and it stands us in good stead for Saturday.”

Ilkeston finished in sixth spot, four points and two spots ahead of the Highwaymen last term and will provide a test for Lynch’s Town, who have made a number of additions over the summer.

“It’s a long season and you can five subs so you can be in and out of the team but you’ve got to be ready. We’ve brought another two in and we want two more, so we’ll look for them,” said the manager.

“We did well last year where we were in a position where we weren’t going to go down and we weren’t going to go up, so we’ve saved the club money by going in with 12-13 players. In the end it might have bit us a bit, but you learn from that. We can still only have 16-18 players and there has to be competition.”

“Ilkeston are going to be up there and it’s a good barometer for where the season’s going to be. I’d be surprised if Ilkeston don’t finish top eight so were going to have to be at it.”