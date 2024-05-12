Newsham loft wins first National of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bumper 11,840 birds from the Up North Combine travelled down to Maidstone Lakes for the first National Old Birds Race of the season.

The winner was a pigeon from the Robson Bros., Thompson and Larmouth loft in the Newsham HS, Northumberland Premier Federation, with a velocity of 1676.538.