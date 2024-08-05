Newcastle Stadium launches free admission offer to celebrate National Greyhound Week

Newcastle Stadium will open its doors for free to racegoers at one of its Saturday showpiece fixtures this month as part of the venue’s National Greyhound Week celebrations.

The Fossway venue has launched the offer which will apply to its Saturday afternoon fixture on August 31 where locals are invited to learn more about the sport and its present-day operation with tickets purchased in advance enabling free entry.

Twelve live races will take centre stage with the public able to meet the stars of the track and learn more about how greyhounds transition from racing to retirement and make loving pets.

Newcastle Stadium.

Ian Walton, general manager at Newcastle Stadium, is forecasting a big turnout on the day and encouraged families and groups of friends yet to experience live greyhound racing to join the fun.

“Our Saturday fixtures are always a hit during the summer holidays and this year is proving no different,” said Ian. “We had a bumper July headlined by the Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat won locally by Wicky Ned for trainer Jimmy Fenwick.

“The Fenwick family dedicate their lives to the sport, and their success last month represented a real feel-good story and served as a great achievement to their hard work.

“We’re always looking to engage new audiences with our sport and the greyhounds, so our one-off free admission offer forms a key part of our summer celebrations.

“Just as important as the action on track will be discussions on the night regarding retired racers. Greyhounds make wonderful pets at the end of their careers – they’re low-maintenance, require only two short walks each day and adapt quickly to home life.

“There’s a retired greyhound out there for everyone and we look forward to bringing attention to this on the night with our existing and new racegoers.”

The offer at Newcastle’s Saturday fixture coincides with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) second National Greyhound Week, which will run from Monday, August 26.

Launched last year, the week showcases greyhound racing via a seven-day roadshow of events which celebrates the sport’s canine athletes, those who work across the industry plus its fans and partners.

A pop-up stand managed by the GBGB will be in attendance on the night providing additional information to racegoers.

Ian added: “National Greyhound Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our sport and those who contribute to its present-day operation.

“We’re fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated team of staff onsite and committed trainers and owners who make Newcastle a great location to enjoy an afternoon or evening with friends.”

Free admission tickets for Newcastle Stadium’s Saturday fixture on August 31 can be claimed online. Doors open at 1.30pm with the first of 12 races due off an hour later.