Newcastle loft scores a one, two, three in Combine National

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Graham, Son, Brown & Copeland loft from Westerhope in the Newcastle West Federation scored a unique success in the Up North Combine’s second National old bird race of the season from Maidstone.

They clocked in first, second and third from the 9804 pigeons liberated with velocities of 1598.596, 1598.422 and 1598.249.

Winners in the local Feds saw Murray & Blakey of Spittal first back at Border, R. Murphy from Alnwick won at the Coquetdale Fed, Barron & Douglas of Hirst won at Wansbeck and the Northern Premier winner was G. Shields of the Newsham HS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club winners included Stevie James at Amble, Trevor Shell at Alnmouth and Wilson & Gilliard at Chevington Drift.