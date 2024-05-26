Newcastle loft scores a one, two, three in Combine National
The Graham, Son, Brown & Copeland loft from Westerhope in the Newcastle West Federation scored a unique success in the Up North Combine’s second National old bird race of the season from Maidstone.
They clocked in first, second and third from the 9804 pigeons liberated with velocities of 1598.596, 1598.422 and 1598.249.
Winners in the local Feds saw Murray & Blakey of Spittal first back at Border, R. Murphy from Alnwick won at the Coquetdale Fed, Barron & Douglas of Hirst won at Wansbeck and the Northern Premier winner was G. Shields of the Newsham HS.
Club winners included Stevie James at Amble, Trevor Shell at Alnmouth and Wilson & Gilliard at Chevington Drift.
The second big channel race of the season takes place this weekend from Roye in France.